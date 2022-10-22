Auto

Ola S1 Air EV launched for Rs. 80,000 in India

Ola S1 Air EV launched for Rs. 80,000 in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 22, 2022, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Ola S1 Air has a top speed of 85km/h (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric has taken the wraps off its most affordable offering to date, the S1 Air, in India, with an introductory price tag of Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom), ahead of Diwali. This pricing will be valid till October 24. The EV retains the overall design from its siblings, S1 and S1 Pro, but gets a black cladding on the lower body, along with steel wheels.

Context Why does this story matter?

Considered a pioneer of mass-produced electric scooters in India, Ola Electric is currently the largest EV maker in the two-wheeler segment.

The homegrown automaker has now introduced its most affordable offering, the S1 Air, on our shores.

The EV will appeal to a wider range of customers and should likely boost the sales figures of the brand by quite a margin.

Design The S1 Air sports all-LED lighting setup and steel wheels

The Ola S1 Air remains largely identical to its siblings and flaunts a distinctive smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard with a rubberized mat, a flat-type seat with a single-piece tubular grab rail, and a sleek LED taillamp. It gets black cladding on the lower body and rides on 12-inch steel wheels. It packs a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster.

Information It attains a top speed of 85km/h

The S1 Air is backed by a 4.5kW hub-mounted electric motor linked to a 2.5kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of 100km on a single charge. The scooter sprints from 0-40km/h in 4.3 seconds and promises a top speed of 85km/h.

Safety The EV features telescopic front forks

In terms of rider safety, the S1 Air is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system (CBS) for better braking performance. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end of the scooter. It gets three riding modes: Eco, Regular, and Sport.

Information Ola S1 Air: Pricing

Ola Electric has launched the S1 Air in India at an introductory price of Rs. 79,999 till Monday (October 24). After that, the electric scooter will set you back by Rs. 84,999 (all prices, ex-showroom).