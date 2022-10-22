Auto

2023 BMW XM Label Red unveiled with stunning red highlights

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 22, 2022, 04:14 pm 2 min read

2023 BMW XM Label Red will go on sale next year (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has unveiled the Label Red version of the 2023 XM for the global car markets. The SUV will go on sale by end of next year and will be the most powerful production vehicle for the brand. The full-size hybrid SUV features bright red highlights around the grille, window lining, and on the designer wheels to establish its sporty credentials.

BMW introduced the XM as the first-ever hybrid for the "M" division in September.

While the performance-oriented division is primarily known for its potent petrol powertrains, the XM is paving the way toward a sporty yet sustainable future for the brand.

The Label Red variant of the full-size SUV gets a substantial power boost, along with mechanical upgrades to suspension and braking systems.

Exteriors The SUV sports all-LED lighting setup, quad exhausts tips

The 2023 BMW XM Label Red retains the overall silhouette from the standard variant and flaunts a muscular hood, a kidney grille with red-colored surrounds, bumper-mounted LED headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, red-colored window lining, and designer alloy wheels with red accents. Wrap-around LED taillights and quad exhaust tips are available at the rear.

Information It is backed by a 738hp, 4.4-liter engine

The 2023 XM Label Red is powered by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine linked to an electric motor. The setup churns out a maximum power of 738hp and a peak torque of 1,000Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors It will feature premium leather upholstery and ventilated seats

The interiors of the 2023 XM Label Red are under wraps. We expect the SUV to feature a two-tone dashboard with soft-touch materials, premium leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a large infotainment panel with the iDrive 8 OS. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2023 BMW XM Label Red: Pricing

As for the pricing, the 2023 BMW XM Label Red costs $185,000 (approximately Rs. 1.52 crore) in the US market. The sporty SUV carries a hefty premium of around $25,000 (roughly Rs. 20.6 lakh) over the standard model.