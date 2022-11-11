Auto

Super-exclusive MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro revealed: Check features

MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro features carbon fiber winglets (Photo credit: MV Agusta)

The iconic Italian bikemaker MV Agusta has unveiled an exclusive Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro model at the ongoing EICMA 2022 motor show. The limited-edition motorcycle sits above the Superveloce 800. The supersport features a radical-looking design with carbon fiber body panels and sports a fuel tank made of lightweight thermoplastic resin. The motorcycle gets the 998cc, inline-four engine from the Brutale 1000 RR.

MV Agusta's Serie Oro range represents a limited series that comprises just 300 units for each model in the brand's line-up.

These special edition motorcycles feature state-of-the-art materials with premium detailing on the body panels.

The newest in the range is the Superveloce 1000, which combines the neo-retro looks of the Superveloce 800 with the potent powertrain from the Brutale 1000 RR.

The MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro has a neo-retro appeal and sports a sculpted fuel tank, neatly-integrated full fairing, a round LED headlamp unit, an aerodynamic windscreen, clip-on handlebar, a rider-only saddle, a circular taillamp, and quad titanium exhaust designed by Arrow. The motorcycle packs a 5.5-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster and rides on forged aluminum alloy wheels designed exclusively by CRC.

The Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro is backed by a 998cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, inline-four engine that churns out a maximum power of 208hp at 13,000rpm and a peak torque of 116.5Nm at 11,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

For rider safety, the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro comes equipped with Brembo Stylema disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, and an electronic steering damper. Suspension duties are handled by electronically-adjustable Ohlins Nix EC inverted forks at the front and a fully-adjustable Ohlins EC TTX mono-shock unit at the rear end of the motorcycle.

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the super-exclusive MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro will soon be announced by the Italian marque. The bike will be limited to just 300 units. The supersport is unlikely to make it to India.