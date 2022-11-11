Auto

2023 Benelli TRK 702 and 702 X ADVs break cover

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 11, 2022, 01:33 pm 2 min read

2023 Benelli TRK 702 range is equipped with dual-channel ABS (Photo credit: Benelli)

Italian automaker Benelli has showcased the 2023 iterations of the TRK 702 and TRK 702 X at the EICMA 2022 motor show. The updated ADVs retain the aggressive design of the outgoing models. While the former is offered with three paint schemes, the latter gets four color options. The motorcycles are powered by a 698cc, twin-cylinder engine that makes 76hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The TRK range was introduced by Benelli in 2017 to capture the middleweight ADV segment across the globe.

It featured the TRK 502 and TRK 502 X, with the line-up later expanding with four new models.

The TRK 702 twins are touted as two of the most capable adventure tourers in the sub-800cc category. The updated motorcycles are expected to arrive in early 2023.

Design Both ADVs flaunt a prominent beak and all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 Benelli TRK 702 and TRK 702 X sport a prominent beak, a muscular 20-liter fuel tank, a dual pod LED headlight with integrated DRL, an adjustable windscreen, a side-mounted exhaust, split-type seats, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycles pack a Bluetooth-enabled 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster. The former rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, while the latter gets offroad-biased 17-inch wire-spoked rims.

Information They are backed by a 76hp, parallel-twin engine

The 2023 TRK 702 and TRK 702 X are powered by the same 698cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. The motor produces a maximum power of 76hp and a peak torque of 68.2Nm.

Safety Both motorcycles are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 TRK 702 and TRK 702 X are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on both ADVs are taken care of by 50mm inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 Benelli TRK 702 range: Pricing

As for the pricing and availability, Benelli is yet to announce the details for the 2023 TRK 702 and TRK 702 X models. For reference, the current-generation TRK 702 range starts at CNY 46,800 (approximately Rs. 5.32 lakh) in the Chinese market.