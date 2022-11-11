2023 Yamaha Niken GT breaks cover as a high-performance trike
Yamaha has unveiled the performance-oriented Niken GT for the global markets at the ongoing EICMA 2022 motor show in Milan, Italy. The updated trike has a relatively narrow track and features a cantilever-type front suspension unit with dual inverted forks on both front wheels. The three-wheeler is powered by an 890cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine that churns out 113hp of power.
- Since its debut in 2018, the Niken GT has received a warm reception from critics and customers alike.
- The tricycle has been praised for its stability provided by the unique front suspension setup and Yamaha's Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) technology.
- In the 2023 avatar, the motorcycle has received minor tweaks to its appearance and gets updated electronic riding aids and a full-color instrument cluster.
The 2023 Yamaha Niken GT has an aggressive front fascia and flaunts a wide front apron with dual-pod projector headlights, LED DRLs, an adjustable windscreen, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The tricycle packs a full-color 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and navigation support. The trike rides on 15-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) alloy wheels.
The 2023 Niken GT is backed by an 890cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 12-valve, inline-triple engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. The motor churns out a maximum power of 113hp and 90.7Nm of peak torque.
For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Niken GT comes equipped with disc brakes on all three wheels, along with cornering ABS, Yamaha's Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) technology, traction control, and riding modes. Suspension duties on the tricycle are taken care of by dual inverted forks in a cantilever-type setup on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Yamaha Niken GT are yet to be disclosed. We expect the performance-oriented tricycle to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which costs £15,502 (approximately Rs. 14.64 lakh) in the UK.