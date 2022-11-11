Auto

2023 Yamaha Niken GT breaks cover as a high-performance trike

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 11, 2022, 11:21 am 2 min read

2023 Yamaha Niken GT is equipped with side-mounted bags with 30-liter capacity (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has unveiled the performance-oriented Niken GT for the global markets at the ongoing EICMA 2022 motor show in Milan, Italy. The updated trike has a relatively narrow track and features a cantilever-type front suspension unit with dual inverted forks on both front wheels. The three-wheeler is powered by an 890cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine that churns out 113hp of power.

Since its debut in 2018, the Niken GT has received a warm reception from critics and customers alike.

The tricycle has been praised for its stability provided by the unique front suspension setup and Yamaha's Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) technology.

In the 2023 avatar, the motorcycle has received minor tweaks to its appearance and gets updated electronic riding aids and a full-color instrument cluster.

Design The motorcycle gets an adjustable windscreen and projector LED headlights

The 2023 Yamaha Niken GT has an aggressive front fascia and flaunts a wide front apron with dual-pod projector headlights, LED DRLs, an adjustable windscreen, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The tricycle packs a full-color 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and navigation support. The trike rides on 15-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) alloy wheels.

Information It draws power from an 890cc, inline-triple engine

The 2023 Niken GT is backed by an 890cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 12-valve, inline-triple engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. The motor churns out a maximum power of 113hp and 90.7Nm of peak torque.

Safety It is equipped with Yamaha's Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) technology

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Niken GT comes equipped with disc brakes on all three wheels, along with cornering ABS, Yamaha's Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) technology, traction control, and riding modes. Suspension duties on the tricycle are taken care of by dual inverted forks in a cantilever-type setup on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 Yamaha Niken GT: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Yamaha Niken GT are yet to be disclosed. We expect the performance-oriented tricycle to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which costs £15,502 (approximately Rs. 14.64 lakh) in the UK.