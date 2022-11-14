Auto

2023 Benelli Tornado Naked Twin 500 unveiled: Check design, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 14, 2022, 12:15 am

2023 Benelli Tornado Naked Twin 500 features a full-color instrument cluster (Photo credit: Benelli)

Italian automaker Benelli has taken the wraps off the all-new 2023 Tornado Naked Twin 500 at the EICMA motor show for the global markets. The streetfighter motorcycle follows the minimalist design philosophy seen on the previous generation TNT 899 and TNT 1130 R. It also flaunts modern cosmetic elements like split-type DRLs and projector LED headlamps. It is powered by a 500cc, parallel-twin engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The TNT or Tornado Naked Twin series of motorcycles are renowned for their high-performance engine and use of premium hardware components at a relatively affordable price.

With the unveiling of the Tornado Naked Twin 500, the legendary Italian marque plans to enter the highly sought-after middleweight streetfighter segment across the world.

We don't know if it will arrive in India.

Design The motorcycle flaunts an underbelly exhaust and 17-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Benelli Tornado Naked Twin 500 has an aggressive design language typically seen on streetfighter offerings. It flaunts a unique block pattern livery, a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, vertically-stacked dual projector LED headlamps with split-type DRLs, a wide handlebar, split seats, an underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. It packs a full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 500cc, parallel-twin engine

The 2023 Tornado Naked Twin 500 draws power from a 500cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 46.8hp and a peak torque of 46Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Safety It is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Tornado Naked Twin 500 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the streetfighter are taken care of by 50mm inverted forks on the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit with spring preload and rebound damping on the rear end.

Information 2023 Benelli Tornado Naked Twin 500: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Benelli Tornado Naked Twin 500 are not yet announced by the Italian bikemaker. If launched in India, we expect the motorcycle to carry a price tag of around Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).