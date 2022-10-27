Auto

DARTZ Prombron is a bulletproof SUV with a golden appeal

DARTZ Prombron is a bulletproof SUV with a golden appeal

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 27, 2022, 06:25 am 2 min read

DARTZ Prombron SUV flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: DARTZ Motorz Company)

Latvia-based DARTZ Motorz Company has unveiled the limited-edition Prombron The Dictator Aladeen Edition MMXXII for the global car markets. The golden SUV is a tribute to the character, Admiral General Aladeen from the movie The Dictator. The car is based on Mercedes-Maybach GLS and gets bulletproof armor as standard. The body features genuine gold plating instead of a gold-colored wrap for added appeal.

Context Why does this story matter?

A subsidiary of the Estonian corporation Dartz Group, the DARTZ Motorz Company designs and manufactures high-performance armored vehicles for affluent clientele across the globe.

Its newest SUV, the Prombron The Dictator Aladeen Edition MMXXII is an exclusive car limited to just 10 units, as of now.

As standard, the armor can withstand 0.50 caliber high-velocity armor-piercing rounds, with optional protection against grenades and mines.

Exteriors The SUV features gold-plated body panels and designer alloy wheels

The DARTZ Prombron SUV has an aggressive design language and flaunts gold-plated armored body panels, LED headlights, roof-mounted fog lights, a large vertical-slatted grille, wide air dams, and a muscular bonnet. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, bullet-proof windows, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Sleek LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 4.0-liter V8 engine

The limited-edition Prombron armored SUV is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 800hp and a peak torque of 1,000Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 280km/h.

Interiors It features genuine gold buttons and natural leather upholstery

Inside, the exclusive Prombron SUV has a luxurious cabin with natural leather upholstery, wood trims on the dashboard, door panels, and center console, genuine gold buttons, a biometric safe, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and armored glass.

Information DARTZ Prombron The Dictator Aladeen Edition MMXXII: Pricing

The DARTZ Prombron The Dictator Aladeen Edition MMXXII is limited to just 10 units worldwide. Each unit of the gold-plated armored SUV will set you back by $1 million (approximately Rs. 8.25 crore).