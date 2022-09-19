Auto

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R makes way to dealerships; deliveries soon

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R makes way to dealerships; deliveries soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 19, 2022, 04:45 pm 2 min read

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki's 2023 Ninja ZX-10R has started arriving at dealerships across India. Its deliveries will commence soon. The bikemaker is offering the liter-class motorcycle in a single variant on our shores, and has packed it with multiple electronic riding aids. It is powered by a potent 998cc, inline-four engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki's Ninja range of motorcycles is known for bringing racetrack-inspired technology to the streets. The bikes provide a track-focused riding experience without compromising on comfort.

Since its inception in 2004, the Ninja ZX-10R has borrowed styling cues and equipment from the Japanese marque's World Superbike Championship-winning model.

The 2023 iteration remains largely unaltered from the previous generation model.

Design The supersport flaunts a 17-liter fuel tank and LED headlight

The 2023 version of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is underpinned by a cast aluminium frame. The motorcycle flaunts a sculpted 17-liter fuel tank, twin-pod LED headlight, an upright windscreen, clip-on handlebar, an upswept exhaust, winglet-like elements, rider-only saddle, and a sleek LED taillamp. The superbike houses a 4.3-inch colored TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It draws power from a 998cc, inline-four engine

The 2023 ZX-10R is backed by a 998cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter. The mill develops a maximum power of 200hp and a peak torque of 114.9Nm.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Ninja ZX-10R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, and four riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider. Suspension duties are handled by 43mm inverted Balance Free Forks (BFF) on the front and a horizontal back-link, gas-charged mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: Pricing

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R retails at Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is offered in two color options: Lime Green and Pearl Robotic White. The superbike can be either booked online or via the brand's dealerships.

Poll If the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is not for you, which one will you choose?