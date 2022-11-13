Auto

2023 Benelli Leoncino 500 breaks cover as neo-retro scrambler

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 13, 2022, 05:58 pm 2 min read

2023 Benelli Leoncino 500 gets 50mm inverted front forks (Photo credit: Benelli)

Italian bikemaker Benelli has unveiled the 2023 iteration of the Leoncino 500 for the global markets. The neo-retro scrambler is offered in four color schemes: Red, Dark Matte Gray, Black, and Green. The updated motorcycle looks stylish with an all-LED lighting setup and a minimalist design philosophy. The India-bound middleweight bike draws power from the same 500cc, parallel-twin engine from the outgoing model.

Italian marque Benelli first showcased the Leoncino 500 at EICMA 2015. The word "leoncino" means a "lion's cub" in Italian.

The motorcycle was praised by critics and customers alike for its compact body and nimble ride and handling characteristics. It offers the most value-for-money proposition in the middleweight scrambler segment.

The updated 2023 version remains majorly unchanged from the outgoing model.

Design The scrambler flaunts a circular headlight and a ribbed-pattern seat

The 2023 Benelli Leoncino 500 retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model. The motorcycle flaunts a muscular 12.7-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a "Lion of Pesaro" motif on the front fender, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, a rear tire-hugger, and a sleek LED taillight. It packs a digital instrument console and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 48hp, 500cc, parallel-twin engine

The 2023 Leoncino 500 is powered by a 500cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47.6hp at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Benelli Leoncino 500 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the scrambler are taken care of by 50mm inverted forks on the front and a side-mounted adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 Benelli Leoncino 500: Pricing

The pricing and availability details for the 2023 Leoncino 500 will be announced by Benelli in the coming weeks. However, we expect the neo-retro scrambler to carry a premium over the current generation model, which starts at Rs. 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.