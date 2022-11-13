Auto

2023 Honda Rebel 300 breaks cover at EICMA: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 13, 2022, 01:31 pm 2 min read

2023 Honda Rebel 300 rides on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese marque Honda has unveiled the 2023 version of the Rebel 300 at the ongoing EICMA 2022 motor show in Milan, Italy. The cruiser motorcycle is offered in two trim levels: standard and ABS. The updated bike now complies with the newest emission norms and remains largely unchanged from the outgoing model. It draws power from a 27hp, 286cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

Why does this story matter?

The Rebel range has some of the most-selling motorcycles in Honda's line-up in recent years. From an entry-level 300cc bike to a full-fledged liter-class offering, these cruiser motorcycles cater to riders with different levels of experience.

The 2023 Rebel 300 gets an updated engine that complies with the stricter emission norms across the globe.

The bike is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.

Design The cruiser flaunts a circular LED headlight and rider-only saddle

The 2023 Honda Rebel 300 has a neo-retro look and sits on an exposed tubular frame. The motorcycle flaunts a teardrop-shaped 11.2-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlight with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, a rider-only saddle, a blacked-out side-mounted exhaust, a rounded fender, and a circular LED taillamp. The cruiser packs a round negative-LCD digital instrument cluster and rides on 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information It is powered by a 286cc, single-cylinder engine

The 2023 Rebel 300 is backed by a 286cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 27hp and a peak torque of 27Nm.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For ensuring the safety of the rider, the 2023 Honda Rebel 300 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information 2023 Honda Rebel 300: Pricing

In the US market, the 2023 Honda Rebel 300 will set you back by $4,749 (approximately Rs. 3.82 lakh) for the standard model and $5,049 (roughly Rs. 4.06 lakh) for the ABS variant.