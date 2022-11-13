Auto

2023 MG Hector SUV to break cover on January 5

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 13, 2022, 10:53 am 2 min read

2023 MG Hector will feature a 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Representative image (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor is gearing up to reveal the 2023 iteration of its Hector in India on January 5. The brand has already teased the interiors of the SUV in recnt months. The updated four-wheeler will follow the British automaker's new design language with a reworked front fascia and a refreshed tech-forward cabin. The car will likely remain mechanically unchanged from the outgoing model.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Hector has been the best-selling model for MG Motor in India ever since its debut in the mid-size SUV category in 2019.

The 2023 version will be the first major update that the car receives on our shores and is expected to offer better looks and more features than the outgoing model.

When launched in January, the SUV will heat up the competition.

Exteriors The SUV will sport bumper-mounted LED headlights and dual-tone wheels

The 2023 MG Hector will flaunt a muscular clamshell bonnet, a large chrome-surrounded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights with split-type DRLs, revised bumpers with skid plates, and a wide air dam. The SUV will be flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will grace the rear end.

Information It will be offered with three powertrain options

The 2023 Hector will draw power from a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 141hp/250Nm, a 2.0-liter diesel motor that churns out 168hp/350Nm, and a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain that develops 141hp/250Nm. The mills should be mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors The car will feature ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof

Inside, the 2023 Hector will get a spacious five-seater cabin and feature a dual-tone dashboard with brushed metal trims, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a vertically-oriented 14.0-inch HD touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2023 MG Hector: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Hector will be disclosed by MG Motor at its launch event on January 5. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 14.43 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

