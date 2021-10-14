MG Astor v/s Hector: Which one is a better buy?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Published on Oct 14, 2021, 11:25 am

2021 MG Astor and Hector come with turbo-petrol powertrains

MG Motor's latest launch in India, the Astor, is a well-made compact SUV with several high-tech features. However, prospective buyers might also look at it as an alternative to the Hector in terms of price or features. Hence, to get a better perspective, we have compared both the MG SUVs to see which one is a better buy. Here's our comparison.

Exteriors

Astor is a sportier crossover while Hector is more boxy

The Hector is longer, wider and taller than the Astor with a more upright SUV stance. It comes across as a more traditional SUV having boxy proportions. In comparison, the Astor has a crossover silhouette with a more sportier design language than the Hector. We especially love the hexagonal grille in the Astor as well as the unique 3D pattern on it.

Interiors

The Hector has a more spacious cabin

Inside, the Astor has a sportier cabin with its driver-focused layout. The interior quality is also slightly more premium than the Hector. That said, the Hector's interiors look more radical with the massive portrait style touchscreen and the button-free center console. The Hector (5- or 6-seater cabin) is also the more spacious of the two with the Astor being a 4-seater offering.

Features

From panoramic sunroof to connected car technology

Both the SUVs are well equipped with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, connected car technology and a 360-degree-view camera. The Hector adds in powered ventilated front seats and wireless charging, while the Astor has an on-board AI assistant along with a suite of radar-based Autonomous Level 2 advanced driver assistance functions.

Performance

The Astor is more sportier to drive

The Astor comes with a choice of two petrol powertrains: a 1.5-liter unit with 110hp/144Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol with 140hp/220Nm. The Hector gets both diesel and petrol powertrains with a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel. Both the SUVs also offer manual or automatic gearbox options. In terms of driving experience, the Astor feels more sprightly while the Hector has more body roll.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

The MG Astor (Rs. 9.78-16.78 lakh) is much cheaper than the Hector (Rs. 13.49-19.35 lakh) but we have to take into account that these would end up appealing to different sets of customers. The Hector is much more spacious and also better equipped in some areas but the Astor is our pick for its more premium cabin, more technology, and sportier driving dynamics.