Maruti Suzuki is offering special discounts on select NEXA cars

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 06, 2022, 05:31 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is a flagship sedan for the brand (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is offering attractive discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 on select cars from its NEXA portfolio in India this November. These discounts vary from city to city and are subject to the availability of stock. Considered to be premium offerings in their respective categories, the discounted vehicles will attract more buyers and boost the sales of the homegrown carmaker.

Maruti Suzuki is India's largest carmaker in terms of sales. It is the segment leader across categories such as hatchbacks and mid-size SUVs.

However, the homegrown brand has hiked the prices of almost all its models in recent months to counter the rising input costs.

But now the brand is offering attractive deals this month to provide relief to potential buyers and boost sales.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price starts at Rs. 5.35 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 for manual versions and Rs. 20,000 for the AMT variants. The hatchback flaunts projector headlights with LED DRLs, skid plates, roof rails, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin gets automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, and dual airbags. It runs on a 1.2-liter, K-series petrol engine that generates 82hp/113Nm.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price begins at Rs. 6.49 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available with discounts worth Rs. 10,000 on both petrol and CNG variants. The hatchback gets a chrome-surrounded mesh grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. On the inside, it has a head-up display, a 9.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It is powered by a 1.2-liter, K-series engine in two tunes: 89hp/113Nm (petrol) and 76.4hp/98.5Nm (CNG).

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Price starts at Rs. 9 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets discounts worth Rs. 40,000 on manual models and Rs. 30,000 on automatic variants. The sedan sports a sculpted bonnet, sloping roofline, projector LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. It gets a spacious cabin with a 7.0-inch infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter, K-series petrol engine (102hp/138Nm).