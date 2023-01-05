Auto

Maruti-Suzuki NEXA Black Edition models launched to celebrate 40th anniversary

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 05, 2023, 12:13 pm 2 min read

All cars from NEXA portfolio get the 'Pearl Midnight Black' paint scheme (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

To commemorate a successful run of 40 years in India, homegrown automaker Maruti Suzuki has launched special Black Edition models of its entire NEXA range. All cars under the NEXA portfolio will be offered with a special 'Pearl Midnight Black' paint scheme. The new black edition range of cars will be only available with specific variants and will feature no mechanical changes.

Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in India with a market share of over 40% in the passenger vehicle category.

The tagline "India comes home in a Maruti Suzuki" aptly highlights the popularity and loyal fan following the brand has been enjoying on our shores for the last four decades.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the company has launched special Black Edition models.

Which models get the special treatment?

The entire Maruti Suzuki NEXA range, which includes the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, and the recently launched Grand Vitara, will be getting the 'Pearl Midnight Black' paint scheme on select variants of each vehicle. According to Senior Executive Officer Shashank Srivastava, the Black Edition vehicles "perfectly embody the sophistication and exclusivity that their customers expect from the NEXA brand" in India.

The company is also offering Limited Edition accessory package

Maruti Suzuki is also offering a Limited Edition accessory package that ranges between Rs. 17,890 and Rs. 39,990, depending on the model. It includes a wide variety of accessories such as door visors, chrome garnish, seat covers, a steering cover, designer mats, an illuminated sill guard, body side moldings, a window frame kit, cushions, number plate garnish, a vacuum cleaner, and a few more.

Why the special black paint scheme?

Maruti Suzuki chose a black paint scheme to appeal to a wider audience base after witnessing the demand for Tata Motors' Dark edition range as well as the special matte black color editions of the SKODA RAPID and KUSHAQ.