2022 Force Urbania launched at Rs. 29 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 23, 2022, 04:34 pm 2 min read

Force Urbania is equipped with dual airbags (Photo credit: Force Motors)

Force Motors has launched an all-new van, called Urbania, in the Indian market with a starting sticker price of Rs. 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three wheelbase versions: Short (3,350mm), Medium (3,615mm), and Long (4,400mm).The van follows the brand's modern design philosophy and is underpinned by an all-new modular monocoque panel van platform. It gets a Mercedes-Benz-derived 2.6-liter diesel engine.

Why does this story matter?

Force Motors is one of the largest commercial vehicle makers in India and has been a leader in the van segment in recent years.

The Urbania is an all-new offering from the homegrown automaker based on a fully ground-up platform and features a car-like cabin space with reduced NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels.

It has a maximum seating capacity of 17.

The van has a large grille and flared wheel arches

The new Force Urbania has a typical van-like silhouette and flaunts a muscular clamshell hood, a large, mono-slat grille, vertically-stacked halogen headlights, bumper-mounted fog lights, a raked windscreen ad a wide air dam. On the sides, the van has three large doors, large windows, black cladding, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels with covers. Vertical taillamps are available at the rear end.

It is backed by a 2.6-liter, diesel engine

The Force Urbania is powered by a 2.6-liter, Mercedes-Benz-sourced diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 115hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The motor is mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

It has a maximum capacity of 17 seats

On the inside, the new Force Urbania has a rugged yet modern feel and features a large cabin with a seating capacity varying between 10 seats for the Short Wheelbase variant and 17 seats for the Long Wheelbase model. The van gets a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, manual AC with multiple rear AC vents, and dual airbags.

Force Urbania: Pricing

In India, the Force Urbania will set you back by Rs. 28.99 lakh for the base Short Wheelbase model and goes up to Rs. 31.25 lakh for the range-topping Long Wheelbase version (all prices, ex-showroom).