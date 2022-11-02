Auto

2023 Yamaha Tenere 700, Tenere 700 Rally Edition bikes announced

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 02, 2022, 05:07 pm 2 min read

2023 Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition is equipped with a bigger bash plate (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese marque Yamaha has unveiled the 2023 iterations of the Tenere 700 and Tenere 700 Rally Edition for the global markets. Both models flaunt a Dakar rally-inspired design philosophy. The updated motorcycles now get an all-new TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and a three-mode switchable ABS. They are powered by the same 689cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine.

The Tenere is a mid-size, dual-sport offering from Yamaha that is named after the legendary desert stage of the Dakar rally in the Sahara.

Ever since its debut in 2019, the motorcycle has generated a large fan base amongst off-roading enthusiasts due to its nimble ride and handling characteristics.

2023 models now feature a new instrument cluster with the brand's Communication Control Unit (CCU).

Design Both motorcycles flaunt wire-spoke wheels and vertically-stacked LED headlight

2023 Yamaha Tenere 700 and Tenere 700 Rally Edition follow an aggressive design philosophy. They flaunt an upright windscreen, a muscular 16-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a metallic bash plate, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a vertically-stacked LED headlight, and a sleek LED taillamp. Both motorcycles pack a 5.0-inch full-colored TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and ride on wire-spoke wheels.

Information They are backed by a 689cc, parallel-twin engine

Both the 2023 Tenere 700 and Tenere 700 Rally Edition are powered by the same 689cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 72.4hp and a peak torque of 68Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter.

Safety Both ADVs are equipped with dual-channel ABS and disc brakes

In terms of rider safety, both the 2023 Tenere 700 and Tenere 700 Rally Edition are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a three-mode switchable ABS for better control on loose and slippery terrain. Suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a piggyback-type mono-shock unit on the rear end of both motorcycles.

Information 2023 Yamaha Tenere 700 and Tenere 700 Rally Edition: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing of the 2023 Tenere 700 and Tenere 700 Rally Edition are yet to be disclosed by Yamaha. We expect the motorcycles to carry a premium over the current models, which starts at £9,900 (approximately Rs. 9.42 lakh) in the UK.