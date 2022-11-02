2023 Yamaha Tenere 700, Tenere 700 Rally Edition bikes announced
Japanese marque Yamaha has unveiled the 2023 iterations of the Tenere 700 and Tenere 700 Rally Edition for the global markets. Both models flaunt a Dakar rally-inspired design philosophy. The updated motorcycles now get an all-new TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and a three-mode switchable ABS. They are powered by the same 689cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine.
- The Tenere is a mid-size, dual-sport offering from Yamaha that is named after the legendary desert stage of the Dakar rally in the Sahara.
- Ever since its debut in 2019, the motorcycle has generated a large fan base amongst off-roading enthusiasts due to its nimble ride and handling characteristics.
- 2023 models now feature a new instrument cluster with the brand's Communication Control Unit (CCU).
2023 Yamaha Tenere 700 and Tenere 700 Rally Edition follow an aggressive design philosophy. They flaunt an upright windscreen, a muscular 16-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a metallic bash plate, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a vertically-stacked LED headlight, and a sleek LED taillamp. Both motorcycles pack a 5.0-inch full-colored TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and ride on wire-spoke wheels.
Both the 2023 Tenere 700 and Tenere 700 Rally Edition are powered by the same 689cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 72.4hp and a peak torque of 68Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter.
In terms of rider safety, both the 2023 Tenere 700 and Tenere 700 Rally Edition are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a three-mode switchable ABS for better control on loose and slippery terrain. Suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a piggyback-type mono-shock unit on the rear end of both motorcycles.
The details regarding the pricing of the 2023 Tenere 700 and Tenere 700 Rally Edition are yet to be disclosed by Yamaha. We expect the motorcycles to carry a premium over the current models, which starts at £9,900 (approximately Rs. 9.42 lakh) in the UK.