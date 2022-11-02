Auto

2023 Honda WR-V breaks cover in Indonesia: Check design, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 02, 2022, 04:48 pm 2 min read

2023 Honda WR-V flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has taken the wraps off the MY-2023 WR-V model in the Indonesian market with a starting price tag of IDR 271,900,000 (approximately Rs. 14.4 lakh). The SUV is offered in three trim levels: E, RS, and RS with Honda Sensing. It follows the brand's modern design philosophy similar to its sibling, the CR-V. The range-topping variant is equipped with ADAS functions.

The WR-V or the "Winsome Roundabout Vehicle" in Honda lingo, is a subcompact crossover SUV that made its global debut in 2017. The first-generation SUV model was essentially a beefed-up version of the third-generation Jazz.

The vehicle failed to attract buyers in India due to a lack of feel-good features and a comparatively higher price tag.

The 2023 iteration aims to rectify those issues.

Exteriors The SUV sports designer alloy wheels and a chromed grille

The 2023 Honda WR-V has a typical upright silhouette of an SUV and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a large chromed grille, a wide air dam, skid plates, and sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

Information It is powered by a 1.5-liter, i-VTEC engine

The 2023 WR-V is backed by a 1.5-liter, DOHC, i-VTEC, inline-four petrol engine that generates 119hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 145Nm. The mill is mated to a CVT gearbox. The India-specific version will likely be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors The car features an all-black upholstery with bright red accents

Inside, the 2023 WR-V has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black upholstery with bright red accents, a minimalist dashboard, automatic climate control, keyless entry, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and "Honda Sensing" ADAS functions.

Information 2023 Honda WR-V: Pricing

In Indonesia, the 2023 Honda WR-V will set you back by IDR 271,900,000 (approximately Rs. 14.4 lakh) for the base E variant and IDR 309,900,000 (roughly Rs. 16.41 lakh) for the range-topping RS with Honda Sensing model. India launch is expected by late 2023.