2023 Honda WR-V breaks cover in Indonesia: Check design, features
Honda has taken the wraps off the MY-2023 WR-V model in the Indonesian market with a starting price tag of IDR 271,900,000 (approximately Rs. 14.4 lakh). The SUV is offered in three trim levels: E, RS, and RS with Honda Sensing. It follows the brand's modern design philosophy similar to its sibling, the CR-V. The range-topping variant is equipped with ADAS functions.
- The WR-V or the "Winsome Roundabout Vehicle" in Honda lingo, is a subcompact crossover SUV that made its global debut in 2017. The first-generation SUV model was essentially a beefed-up version of the third-generation Jazz.
- The vehicle failed to attract buyers in India due to a lack of feel-good features and a comparatively higher price tag.
- The 2023 iteration aims to rectify those issues.
The 2023 Honda WR-V has a typical upright silhouette of an SUV and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a large chromed grille, a wide air dam, skid plates, and sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.
The 2023 WR-V is backed by a 1.5-liter, DOHC, i-VTEC, inline-four petrol engine that generates 119hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 145Nm. The mill is mated to a CVT gearbox. The India-specific version will likely be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Inside, the 2023 WR-V has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black upholstery with bright red accents, a minimalist dashboard, automatic climate control, keyless entry, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and "Honda Sensing" ADAS functions.
In Indonesia, the 2023 Honda WR-V will set you back by IDR 271,900,000 (approximately Rs. 14.4 lakh) for the base E variant and IDR 309,900,000 (roughly Rs. 16.41 lakh) for the range-topping RS with Honda Sensing model. India launch is expected by late 2023.