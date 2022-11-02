Auto

2023 Porsche 718 Style Edition Cayman and Boxster revealed

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 02, 2022, 02:06 pm 2 min read

"Style Edition" of Porsche Cayman and Boxster flaunt 20-inch gloss black wheels as standard (Photo credit: Porsche)

German supercar maker Porsche has taken the wraps off the special variant of the 2023 Cayman and Boxster, called the "Style Edition." Both cars feature color-coordinated exterior and interior elements. The vehicles can be opted with an all-new Ruby Star Neo paint scheme, which is a modern interpretation of the Ruby Star color last seen on the legendary 964 generation of 911 Carrera RS.

Apart from the iconic 911 range, Porsche is also known for the legendary Cayman and Boxster sports cars under its 718 line-up.

The 718 series was initially created for open-wheel Formula racing. However, the German marque started developing road-legal versions of its race cars from the late 1960s.

The 2023 coupe and cabriolet models are based on the brand's MMB (Modular Mid-engine) platform

Exteriors The cars flaunt an all-LED lighting setup and 'Porsche' decals

The 2023 Porsche 718 Style Edition Cayman and Boxster sport a sculpted hood, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. The former gets a typical coupe-like roofline, while the latter has a retractable soft top. The cars are flanked by signature 'Porsche' decals on the doors and 20-inch gloss black wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights grace the rear end.

Information They are backed by 2.0-liter, turbocharged, flat-four engine

Both the Cayman and Boxster Style Editions are powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, flat-four engine that generates a maximum power of 296hp and a peak torque of 380Nm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed manual or an optional 7-speed "PDK" dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors Both cars feature premium leather upholstery and illuminated door sills

Inside, the Style Edition Cayman and Boxster have a sporty two-seater cabin with premium black leather upholstery on the door panels and ventilated seats with chalk-colored stitching. They feature automatic climate control, illuminated door sills, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, a digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags on both cars.

Pricing 2023 Porsche 718 Style Edition Cayman and Boxster: Pricing

The pricing details for the 2023 718 Style Edition models are yet to be revealed by Porsche. We expect them to carry a premium over the standard variants, which cost $64,850 (approximately Rs. 53.68 lakh) for the Cayman and $66,950 (roughly Rs. 55.41 lakh) for the Boxster in the US. The cars should likely start arriving at the dealerships by late 2023.