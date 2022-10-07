Auto

Hero MotorCorp launches first-ever electric scooter at Rs. 1.45 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 07, 2022, 02:59 pm 2 min read

Hero VIDA V1 is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Homegrown automaker Hero MotoCorp has launched its first-ever electric scooter, the VIDA V1, in the Indian market with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The scooter is offered in two variants: V1 Pro and V1 Plus The EV features a modern design, smartphone support, and promises to deliver a range of up to 165km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hero MotoCorp took a different approach with its first-ever electric scooter, the VIDA V1.

The brand implemented the feedback and suggestions from existing EV owners across India before launching the scooter in its final avatar.

The homegrown automaker will be providing a buyback option at 70% of the price tag and the longest test ride with a duration of up to 72 hours.

Design The scooter sports split-type seats and dual-tone alloy wheels

The Hero VIDA V1 has a futuristic and quirky design language. It flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlight with DRLs, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, angular mirrors, split-type seats with 26-liter under-seat storage, a single-piece grab rail, and a sleek LED taillight. The EV packs a 7.0-inch, full-color TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. The scooter rides on designer dual-tone alloy wheels.

Information It promises a range of up to 165km

The VIDA V1 is backed by an electric motor linked to either a 3.44kWh (V1 Plus) or a 3.94kWh (V1 Pro) removable battery pack. The former has a claimed range of up to 143km, while the latter delivers up to 165km on a single charge.

Safety The EV is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of rider safety, the VIDA V1 comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS), regenerative braking, cruise control, parking assist, two-way throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end of the EV.

Information Hero VIDA V1: Pricing

In India, the Hero VIDA V1 is offered in two variants. The VIDA V1 Plus will set you back by Rs. 1.45 lakh, while the VIDA V1 Pro retails at Rs. 1.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).