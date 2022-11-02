Auto

Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition breaks cover with sustainable interiors

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 02, 2022, 11:41 am 2 min read

Bentley Bentayga Odyssean rolls on 22-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Bentley)

British luxury carmaker Bentley has introduced a special Odyssean Edition of the Bentayga for the global markets. The full-size SUV will be limited to just 70 units. The limited-run model features a unique mix of eco-friendly materials in the cabin and is powered by a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, V6 hybrid powertrain. The SUV is offered with "Front Seat Comfort Specification" and "Touring Specification" packs.

Ever since its inception in 2015, the Bentayga is one of the most popular models in Bentley's line-up.

To showcase the commitment toward a green and sustainable future, the British marque recently updated the hybrid model with two new trim levels.

The Odyssean Edition takes the sustainability quotient to the next level by using environment-friendly materials such as open-pore Koa veneers and wool-tweed upholstery.

Exteriors The SUV has a large chromed grille and all-LED lighting

The Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition has a traditional SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a large chromed grille, round LED headlights with crystalline LED DRLs, an air splitter, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch alloy wheels. Oval-shaped LED taillights and quad exhaust tips are available at the rear.

Information It is backed by a 3.0-liter, V6 hybrid powertrain

The limited-run Bentayga Odyssean Edition draws power from a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, V6 hybrid powertrain that churns out a maximum power of 456hp and a peak torque of 700Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors It features sustainable leather upholstery and open-pore Koa veneers

On the inside, the exclusive Bentayga Odyssean Edition has a luxurious five-seater cabin with wool-tweed sustainable leather upholstery on the seats, door panels, and dual-tone dashboard, along with open-pore Koa veneers with just three layers of lacquer coat. The SUV features a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, and a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition are yet to be disclosed by the British marque. We expect the limited-run SUV to carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 4.1 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

