Hyundai to introduce new compact SUV in India next year

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 02, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Hyundai Ai3 will rival the Tata Punch. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is working on a Compact Utility Vehicle (CUV) for the Indian market. It will be launched in 2023 during the festive season. The upcoming four-wheeler (codenamed Ai3) will be slightly bigger than the CASPER on sale globally and should have a feature-loaded cabin. It will be backed by a 1.2-liter petrol engine and might get a CNG version too.

Why does this story matter?

The Hyundai Ai3 has been under development since 2016. In India, the car will be positioned below the VENUE compact SUV in the brand's line-up.

Reportedly, 50,000 units of the four-wheeler will be produced annually as more and more buyers opt for SUVs over hatchbacks and sedans.

It will take on rivals like Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Citroen C3.

The car might flaunt a narrow grille and halogen headlights

The Hyundai Ai3 CUV is expected to have a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, halogen headlights, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it should be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, sharp body lines, flared wheel arches, and alloy wheels. A window wiper and taillamps will be available on the rear end of the vehicle. Its dimensions are not known as of now.

Multiple powertrain options will be available

The Hyundai Ai3 should run on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 81.86hp of power and 113.8Nm of torque in the GRAND i10 NIOS. A CNG variant might also be introduced in the future.

The vehicle will get 5 seats and multiple airbags

The Hyundai Ai3 might get a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, keyless entry, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It might pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A rear-view camera, multiple airbags, ABS, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Hyundai Ai3: Pricing and availability

Hyundai will announce the pricing details of the Ai3 in India at the time of its launch next year. However, it should cost less than the VENUE which begins at Rs. 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom).