Ola Electric establishes 50 Hyperchargers pan-India; more on the way

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 01, 2022, 06:24 pm 2 min read

Hyperchargers promise 50km of range on a 15-minute charge (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric's Hypercharger Network in India is finally live. The charging points are now operational at 50 locations across 13 states and three Union Territories. A few more seem to be under development and should become operational soon. To recall, in December last year, the company announced that 4,000 charging points will come up in 2022, and shall become operational within eight weeks.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to Ola Electric, its fast-charging network will aid in accelerating EV adoption and also reduce range anxiety among buyers.

The company has a lofty plan of setting up around one lakh charging points across 400 cities. However, we do not know when the project will be completed.

If the current pace is anything to go by, it will indeed take a long time.

Locations Where are the Hyperchargers located?

The Ola Hypercharger Network is now available in various locations, including West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. While the company's base city Bengaluru gets two chargers, Hyderabad leads the pack with five. The introduction of Hyperchargers is imminent in places such as Bihar, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, and Ladakh.

Description What are these chargers and what do they do?

The Ola Hypercharger two-wheeler charging network is installed in locations such as residential complexes and petrol pumps. They promise 50km of claimed range on charging for just 15 minutes. The service is free of cost for a limited time period. However, the charging time depends on several factors, including the age of the scooter, its temperature, and ambient temperature, among others.

Information How to use these chargers?

Use the Ola companion app on your phone to find the Hypercharger nearest to you. Head there, and plug in your electric scooter to the charger. Once desired charging is reached, plug it out. You can also check the charging status on the mobile app.