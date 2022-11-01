Auto

LML is now accepting bookings for its Star electric scooter

LML Star broke cover this September (Photo credit: LML)

Homegrown automaker Lohia Machines Ltd. (LML) has started accepting bookings for its Star electric scooter in India. It can be reserved for free via the brand's official website. To recall, the vehicle was unveiled here in September and will be launched soon. It bears a futuristic design and is backed by an electric powertrain whose specifications are yet to be disclosed.

Context Why does this story matter?

LML shut down operations in 2018 and is now making a comeback in India as an EV brand.

The Star is the brand's flagship product, and the company claims that it will deliver an "unprecedented range, class-leading speed, and advanced technology."

Once it goes on sale, the competition will surely increase. It will rival the Ola S1 Air and TVS iQube.

Design The scooter offers an LED headlamp

The LML Star flaunts a head-turning look, featuring a DRL-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, and an adjustable single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. It packs an instrument cluster with an interactive screen, a "photosensitive LED headlamp," an LED taillight, and rides on blacked-out wheels. The scooter has dual-tone black and white paintwork with red accents on the seat and rear springs.

Information It draws power from an electric powertrain

The LML Star draws power from an electric motor mated to a battery pack of an unspecified capacity. The power figures, top speed, and range details have not been disclosed yet.

Safety It gets twin rear shock absorbers

To ensure the safety of the rider, the LML Star electric scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets front and back cameras. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and dual shock absorbers on the rear side.

Information LML Star: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the LML Star will be revealed at the time of its launch in India. However, the scooter is tipped to bear a price tag of around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).