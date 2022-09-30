Auto

LML showcases three EVs; India launch expected in 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 30, 2022, 02:24 pm 2 min read

LML is resurrecting the ‘Star’ moniker as an all-electric scooter (Photo credit: Mobility Outlook)

Homegrown automaker LML or Lohia Machines Ltd has re-entered the Indian market with three all-new electric vehicles. The company has showcased the Orion electric bicycle, Star electric scooter, and Moonshot electric bike. To recall, the brand shut down its operations in the ICE category in 2018 and is now making a comeback on our shores as an EV maker.

LML is one of the oldest automobile brands in India. The homegrown automaker commenced the production of 100cc scooters in collaboration with Piaggio in 1983.

Its scooter models such as LML Vespa NV3 Alfa T5 and the 4W were quite successful in the early 1990s.

However, with electric mobility taking center stage across the globe, the brand is planning to join the electrification bandwagon.

LML has resurrected the 'Star' moniker as an electric scooter. It has a futuristic design language and flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, grab rails, and an LED taillight. The technical details of the scooter are yet to be revealed by the brand. We expect it to rival the likes of Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.

The LML Moonshot is the second offering from the heritage brand. It bears a silhouette similar to modern-age dirtbikes and features a prominent beak, LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a flat-type seat, an exposed tubular frame with an integrated grab rail, and a slim tail section with an LED taillight. As with the Star, the technical details are yet to be declared.

LML Orion is an electric bicycle with an intriguing design language. The cycle is a hybrid between a sports cycle and a regular one. It has a solid frame, a rider-only saddle, a wide handlebar, a downtube-mounted battery pack, and gets features such as an inbuilt GPS system for navigation. The pricing and technical details are yet to be announced by the brand.

The pricing details are yet to be disclosed by LML. However, we expect the Star and the Moonshot to carry a price tag somewhere between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.5 lakh, while the Orion will cost around Rs. 40,000 (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.