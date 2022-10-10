Auto

Horex Regina Evo breaks cover as 600cc retro motorcycle

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 10, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Horex Regina Evo rides on 18-inch wire-spoked wheels (Photo credit: Horex)

German bikemaker Horex has revealed the Regina Evo at the Intermot 2022. The retro-bobber is conceptualized to celebrate the brand's upcoming 100th anniversary in 2023. The motorcycle draws styling cues from the 1958 Regina model and features a 600cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 47.3hp. The company has opted for a carbon fiber chassis and swingarm for added rigidity and also as a weight-saving measure.

Founded in 1923, Horex is a bikemaker based in Augsburg, Germany. The brand has had a close association with Daimler-Benz since its inception and is best known for its 350cc offerings post-World War II.

The company filed for bankruptcy in September 2014, and its factory was closed.

However, after the intervention of 3C-Carbon Group AG in 2015, the heritage automaker was revived.

Horex Regina Evo flaunts a retro-inspired design language, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlamp unit with black housing, a wide handlebar, a carbon fiber frame, a rider-only saddle, and a machined fender with a circular LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a 3.0-inch full-colored TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with connectivity options. The bike rides on 18-inch wire-spoked wheels with Metzeler Lasertec tires.

The Regina Evo is powered by a 600cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 47.3hp and a peak torque of 54Nm.

For the safety of the rider, the Regina Evo is equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS and traction control for better ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end of the motorcycle.

The pricing and availability details of the Regina Evo will be disclosed by Horex in the coming weeks. However, we expect the motorcycle to be a limited-run, made-to-order offering with a hefty price tag.