Auto

Maruti Suzuki offering special deals on these cars: Check offers

Maruti Suzuki offering special deals on these cars: Check offers

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 09, 2022, 07:21 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is a flagship sedan for the brand in India (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is offering attractive discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 on select cars from its NEXA portfolio this October. These offers are in the form of exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and cash benefits. They are subject to the availability of stock at select dealerships across the country. Notably, there are no offers on the Baleno, XL6, and Grand Vitara.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki is the largest automaker in India in terms of sales, with offerings from its NEXA and ARENA portfolios topping the charts month after month.

However, the homegrown carmaker has hiked the prices of almost all its cars in recent months to counter the rising input costs.

The brand is now offering attractive deals this October to provide some relief to potential buyers.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki Ignis

On Maruti Suzuki Ignis, you can get benefits of up to Rs. 30,000, comprising cash discounts worth Rs. 10,000. The hatchback flaunts a clamshell bonnet, projector headlights, flared wheel arches, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It gets a multifunctional steering wheel, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, and dual airbags. It runs on a 1.2-liter, K-series petrol engine (82hp/113Nm) paired to a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets discounts worth Rs. 30,000, including Rs. 25,000 as an exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 as a corporate discount. The sedan sports a sculpted bonnet, sloping roofline, projector LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, it features a 7.0-inch infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter, K-series petrol engine (102hp/138Nm).

Information How much do they cost?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis ranges between Rs. 5.35 lakh and Rs. 7.72 lakh, while the Ciaz is priced between Rs. 8.99 lakh and Rs. 11.98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).