Maruti Suzuki offering special deals on these cars: Check offers
Maruti Suzuki is offering attractive discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 on select cars from its NEXA portfolio this October. These offers are in the form of exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and cash benefits. They are subject to the availability of stock at select dealerships across the country. Notably, there are no offers on the Baleno, XL6, and Grand Vitara.
- Maruti Suzuki is the largest automaker in India in terms of sales, with offerings from its NEXA and ARENA portfolios topping the charts month after month.
- However, the homegrown carmaker has hiked the prices of almost all its cars in recent months to counter the rising input costs.
- The brand is now offering attractive deals this October to provide some relief to potential buyers.
On Maruti Suzuki Ignis, you can get benefits of up to Rs. 30,000, comprising cash discounts worth Rs. 10,000. The hatchback flaunts a clamshell bonnet, projector headlights, flared wheel arches, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It gets a multifunctional steering wheel, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, and dual airbags. It runs on a 1.2-liter, K-series petrol engine (82hp/113Nm) paired to a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets discounts worth Rs. 30,000, including Rs. 25,000 as an exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 as a corporate discount. The sedan sports a sculpted bonnet, sloping roofline, projector LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, it features a 7.0-inch infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter, K-series petrol engine (102hp/138Nm).
In India, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis ranges between Rs. 5.35 lakh and Rs. 7.72 lakh, while the Ciaz is priced between Rs. 8.99 lakh and Rs. 11.98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).