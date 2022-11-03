Auto

All-electric Zeekr 009 MUV debuts with luxurious cabin, modern styling

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 03, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Zeekr 009 electric MUV has a wheelbase of 3,205mm (Photo credit: Zeekr)

EV maker Zeekr has revealed the all-new 009 MUV for the Chinese market with a starting price tag of CNY 499,000 (approximately Rs. 56.7 lakh). The luxurious MUV is offered in two trim levels: WE and ME. The full-size van flaunts an aggressive design language and features a fully enclosed chromed grille that takes inspiration from Rolls-Royce's signature "Pantheon" grille.

Context Why does this story matter?

Zeekr is an all-electric brand of Chinese automaker Geely. In 2021, the company released its first EV, the 001 sedan in the Chinese market.

The 009 electric MUV is based on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture 1 platform (SEA) which is a ground-up modular architecture developed for future electric vehicles and is currently being used by the Lotus Eletre and Polestar 3.

Exteriors The MUV tips the scales at 2,830kg

The Zeekr 009 electric MUV has a bumper-mounted LED headlights with inverted U-shaped DRLs, a fully-enclosed and illuminated chromed grille touted as "Spring of Light," and a wide air dam. The MUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, sliding rear doors, and designer wheels. Connected LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end. It weighs 2,830kg.

Information It promises a range of up to 822km

The Zeekr 009 electric MUV is backed by a 400kW high-performance Permanent Magnet Synchronous (PMS) electric motor paired with a large 140kWh battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 822km on a single charge on the CLTC cycle.

Interiors The EV has dual sunroof and reclining seats

On the inside, the Zeekr 009 electric MUV has a luxurious six-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, ventilated seats with recline function, multi-zone climate control, a roof-mounted screen for rear passengers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Zeekr 009 electric MUV: Pricing

The Zeekr 009 electric MUV will set you back by CNY 499,000 (approximately Rs. 56.7 lakh) for the WE variant and CNY 588,000 (roughly Rs. 66.8 lakh) for the fully-loaded ME trim level in the Chinese market.