Auto

Kia Carens becomes costlier in India: Check updated pricing

Kia Carens becomes costlier in India: Check updated pricing

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 02, 2022, 08:23 pm 2 min read

Kia Carens now starts at Rs. 10 lakh in India (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has increased the prices of the Carens in India. This happens to be the second time the brand has hiked the prices for the MPV on our shores. The price hike ranges between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 50,000 and came into effect from November 1. The vehicle follows the carmaker's modern design language and has a tech-forward cabin.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kia Motors had launched the Carens in India this February. The MPV was received warmly by critics and customers alike and gathered over 50,000 bookings within a month.

It also received a three-star safety rating in a crash test conducted by the Global New Car Assessment Program (G-NCAP), further enhancing the appeal.

However, the steep price hike might dent the sales of the car.

Exteriors The MPV sports 16-inch alloy wheels and a chrome-surrounded grille

The Kia Carens flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, split-style LED headlights, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. The MPV is flanked on the sides by blacked-out pillars, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around and connected LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear end.

Information It is offered with multiple powertrain options

The Carens is backed by either a 1.5-liter petrol engine that develops 113hp/144Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel motor that produces 113hp/250Nm, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that generates 138hp/242Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors It features ventilated front seats and an air purifier

On the inside, the Carens gets a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, an air purifier, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and ABS.

Information Kia Carens: Pricing

Post the newest price hike, the Kia Carens starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base Premium variant and goes up to Rs. 17.99 lakh for the top-of-the-line Luxury Plus model in India (all prices, ex-showroom).