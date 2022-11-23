Auto

2023 KTM Duke line-up revealed with visual upgrades: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 23, 2022, 03:39 pm 2 min read

2023 KTM 790 Duke is equipped with traction control system (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian marque KTM has revealed the Duke line-up with MY-2023 updates in the global markets. It includes the 125 Duke, 390 Duke, and 790 Duke. All streetfighter offerings feature a new paint scheme while retaining the overall design of the outgoing motorcycles. The updated 125 and 390 models will be launched in India next year, however, there is no confirmation for the 790 yet.

Why does this story matter?

KTM revolutionized the performance motorcycle segment in various global markets with the introduction of the Duke range of motorcycles.

In 2012, the bikemaker reached the Indian shores with the 200 Duke, and it was an instant hit with college kids and young professionals for providing high performance at a reasonable price point.

The updated 2023 line-up plans to reinvigorate the brand's popularity.

2023 KTM 125 Duke

2023 KTM 125 Duke is now available with an all-new blue, white, and orange paint scheme. The entry-level offering flaunts an angular halogen headlamp unit with LED DRLs, a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, an LED taillamp, alloy wheels, single-channel ABS, and a digital instrument cluster. The streetfighter is powered by a 124.7cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 14.3hp/12Nm.

2023 KTM 390 Duke

2023 KTM 390 Duke is offered with two new color options: orange with blue and grey and black with matte gray. The bike sports a large fuel tank with extensions, a trellis frame with a bolt-on black sub-frame, an all-LED lighting setup, a full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, and cornering ABS. It draws power from a 373.2cc, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 43hp/37Nm.

2023 KTM 790 Duke

2023 KTM 790 Duke is available in two colorways: gray and orange. The middleweight streetfighter serves as the A2 license-compatible entry point in the European region and features a muscular fuel tank with extensions, an LED headlight with DRLs, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, riding modes, and cornering ABS. It is fueled by a 799cc, parallel-twin engine that generates 105hp/86Nm.