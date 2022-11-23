Auto

Abarth 500e arrives as the company's first EV: Check features

Fiat-owned Abarth has unveiled its 500e performance EV. It is offered in hatchback and cabriolet variants and will go on sale in June 2023. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning appearance and an upmarket cabin with a long list of tech-based features. It is backed by an electric powertrain and sprints from 0-100km/h in seven seconds.

The 500e is a performance-oriented variant of the Fiat 500 Electric and marks Abarth's foray into the EV space.

The company claims that the 500e is the most dynamic, engaging, and responsive car it has ever made.

The four-wheeler is expected to rack up decent sales in the international markets. Sadly, it is unlikely to head to India anytime soon.

The car has tinted windows and 18-inch wheels

Abarth 500e has a sculpted bonnet, a closed panel instead of a grille, a charging port, and circular headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, tinted rear windows, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels finished in Titanium Gray. A window wiper, and taillights with C-shaped DRLs grace the rear. It is available in Acid Green and Poison Blue shades.

It attains a top speed of 155km/h

The Abarth 500e packs an electric motor linked to a 42kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup develops 155hp/235Nm and allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100km/h in seven seconds. It has a top speed of 155km/h. The range figures are currently unavailable.

The four-wheeler gets ADAS and heated seats

Abarth 500e has a cabin with a glass roof, steel door sill plates, heated seats with integrated headrests, auto climate control, and a fake sound generator that mimics a petrol engine. It houses a JBL sound system, a wireless phone charger, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay support. Multiple airbags and ADAS ensure the passengers' safety.

Abarth 500e: Pricing and availability

At the time of launch, the Abarth 500e will be available in a single fully-loaded variant called Scorpionissima, which will be limited to just 1,949 units. In the UK, the car should start at around £35,000 (around Rs. 34 lakh).