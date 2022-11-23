Auto

2022 Tata Tigor EV goes official at Rs. 12.5 lakh

2022 Tata Tigor EV promises 315km of range (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has introduced the 2022 version of the Tigor EV in India. It is offered in four trims and its price starts at Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design and an updated cabin with more equipment. It runs on an electric powertrain and delivers a range of up to 315km per charge.

The 2022 iteration of the Tata Tigor EV offers two new variants (XT and XZ+ Lux), more features, and an improved range (up by 9km) when compared to its predecessor.

It also gets multi-mode regenerative braking, which is a first for the car.

The updated four-wheeler is bound to raise the competition in the EV segment in India.

The vehicle sports a closed grille and LED taillights

The 2022 Tata Tigor EV has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a closed front grille surrounded by a blue accent, automatic headlamps, fog lights, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 14-inch wheels. A raked windscreen, a roof-mounted antenna, and LED taillights are available at the rear end of the car.

The sedan gets cruise control and a rear-view camera

The new Tata Tigor EV has a five-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, a contrast black roof, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Cruise control, a tire pressure monitoring system, a rear-view camera, ABS, EBD, and crash sensors ensure the safety of the passengers.

It accelerates from 0-60km/h in 5.7 seconds

Tata Tigor EV houses an electric motor mated to an IP67-rated 26kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup makes 75hp/170Nm and allows the four-wheeler to sprint from 0-60km/h in 5.7 seconds, and deliver a range of up to 315km per charge. It also gets four-level regenerative braking with auto brake light activation. It aids in recharging the battery on the move.

2022 Tata Tigor EV: Pricing

The new Tata Tigor EV is offered in four variants: XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. The car starts at Rs. 12.49 lakh for the base XE model and goes up to Rs. 13.75 lakh for the range-topping XZ+ Lux trim (all prices, ex-showroom).