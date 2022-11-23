Auto

BMW to launch 2022 M340i xDrive sedan on December 10

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 23, 2022

BMW M340i xDrive runs on a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder engine (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW will launch its updated M340i xDrive sedan in India on December 10. To recall, it debuted globally earlier this year. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed design and a luxurious cabin with a boatload of tech-based features. It draws power from a 3.0-liter, inline 6-cylinder, 24-valve engine that generates a maximum power of 382hp.

Why does this story matter?

The M340i xDrive is the high-performance version of the 3 Series sedan. The updated model offers better looks and more features in comparison to its predecessor.

The car is being assembled at BMW's factory in Chennai and is expected to be priced competitively.

Once it goes on sale, the competition in the luxury sedan segment will surely be raised.

The car has a kidney grille and 18-inch wheels

The 2022 BMW M340i xDrive flaunts a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, sleek headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs, the brand's new kidney grille, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by black B-pillars, power-folding heated ORVMs, and 18-inch double-spoke alloy wheels shod in all-season run-flat tires. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around taillamps are available at the rear end.

It runs on a 382hp, 3.0-liter engine

The new BMW M340i xDrive is backed by a 3.0-liter, inline 6-cylinder, 24-valve engine that generates a maximum power of 382hp and a peak torque of 500Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The four-wheeler gets ambient lighting and a rear-view camera

The 2022 BMW M340i xDrive has a cabin with SensaTec upholstery, powered front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10-speaker audio system and a BMW Curved Display for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Dynamic cruise control, ABS, a rear-view camera, EBD, and multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

2022 BMW M340i xDrive: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the updated BMW M340i xDrive in India will be disclosed at the time of launch. It should cost more than the outgoing model priced at Rs. 68.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will arrive alongside the updated XM and X7.