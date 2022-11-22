Auto

Bajaj Pulsar P150 launched at Rs. 1.17 lakh: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 22, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Bajaj Pulsar P150 is offered in two variants (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto has introduced its Pulsar P150 bike in India. It is offered in two trims and its price begins at Rs. 1.17 lakh. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears an eye-catching design and offers many features, including a USB charging socket. It draws power from a 149cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 14.5hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Pulsar P150 is positioned between the N160 and Pulsar 150 in Bajaj's Indian line-up.

The two-wheeler draws styling cues from the Pulsar N250 and offers slightly better performance in comparison to the Pulsar 150.

The vehicle offers decent features at an affordable price and should attract many buyers. It rivals the likes of Hero XTreme 160R and TVS Apache RTR 160 2V.

Design The bike has an underbelly exhaust and alloy rims

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, single-piece/split-style seats with a pillion grab rail, a tubular/clip-on handlebar, and an underbelly exhaust. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charging port, a semi-digital instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels. It can store 14-liter of fuel and tips the scales at just 140kg.

Information It runs on a 15hp, 149cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 is backed by a 149cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 14.5hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 13.5Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets 31mm front forks

For the rider's safety, the Bajaj Pulsar P150 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a disc/drum brake on the rear rim, and single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the commuter bike are taken care of by 31mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Bajaj Pulsar P150: Pricing

In India, the single-disc brake version of the Bajaj Pulsar P150 carries a price tag of Rs. 1.17 lakh, while the dual-disc model is priced at Rs. 1.2 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It is available in five shades common to both trims.

