'Show..damage proof': Doval dares foreign media on Op Sindoor claims 

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has challenged foreign media to show any evidence of damage to Indian infrastructure by Pakistani strikes during Operation Sindoor. Speaking at the 62nd Convocation of IIT Madras, he asked, "Show me even one photo of Indian damage—even a glass being broken." He dismissed claims that the operation caused unintended destruction beyond its intended targets.

Targeted attack Operation Sindoor struck terror hubs in Pakistan Operation Sindoor, which took place on May 7, was a retaliatory strike by India after a Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation targeted nine key terror hubs deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This operation, according to Doval, was precise and did not hit any other areas apart from the designated targets. "The operation was precise to the point and nowhere near the border areas, contrary to what foreign media said," he said.

Media criticism Doval slams foreign media Commenting on the reportage of the operation by foreign media, Doval said, "Foreign press said that Pakistan did that and this. They wrote these things. The images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after 10th May, whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Chaklala," NSA Doval said. "I am only telling you what the foreign media put out on the basis of images. We are capable of doing it (damage to Pakistani air bases)," he added.

Indigenous pride Doval praises indigenous technology Doval also praised the indigenous technology used in Operation Sindoor, saying India should develop more such capabilities. "We are proud of that some of the best systems were there, whether it was BrahMos missiles, whether it was our integrated air control and command system, whether it was our radars," Doval said. Doval also stated that artificial intelligence is a "game changer" and that India must make it a "focal point" in order to lead and grow.