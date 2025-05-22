What's the story

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has blamed the "extreme religious outlook" of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir as the driving force behind the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

Jaishankar said the attack was carried out after ascertaining the victims' Hindu faith.

He said, "It started because it was triggered by a very barbaric terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir where 26 tourists were murdered in front of their families, after their faith was ascertained."