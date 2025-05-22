Jaishankar links Pahalgam attack to Pakistan Army chief's 'jihadist mindset'
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has blamed the "extreme religious outlook" of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir as the driving force behind the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.
Jaishankar said the attack was carried out after ascertaining the victims' Hindu faith.
He said, "It started because it was triggered by a very barbaric terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir where 26 tourists were murdered in front of their families, after their faith was ascertained."
Attack motive
Jaishankar links Pahalgam attack to Pakistan's religious extremism
"You have...Pakistani army chief driven by an extreme religious outlook, so some connect with views expressed and conduct."
"There is clearly some connection between the views that were expressed and the manner the attack was carried out," he explained while speaking to Dutch broadcaster NOS.
Days before the attack, Munir had brought up the two-nation theory, calling on Pakistani citizens to tell their children that they are "different from Hindus."
He also called the Kashmir issue Pakistan's "jugular vein."
Ceasefire negotiations
Jaishankar clarifies US role in India-Pakistan ceasefire
Jaishankar also clarified that the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan was directly negotiated between the two countries without any mediation from the United States.
He said, "The ceasefire was negotiated directly between India and Pakistan. The US was in the United States."
He also stated that it was the Pakistani army that first sent a message that they were ready to stop firing, "and we responded accordingly."