Jaishankar to represent India at Trump's inauguration on January 20
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of United States President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Jaishankar will attend the event in Washington, DC, on the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.
He will also hold meetings with representatives of the incoming Trump administration and other dignitaries visiting for the occasion.
Ceremony specifics
Inauguration details and Jaishankar's agenda
Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, with JD Vance assuming office as Vice President.
The ceremony will be held at noon Eastern Time at the US Capitol. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath to Trump.
In India, the inauguration proceedings will begin at 10:30pm Indian Standard Time on January 20.
Historical overlap
Inauguration coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day
This year's inauguration also coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, making it a rare occasion where a presidential swearing-in takes place on a federal holiday in this century.
The event is likely to follow the traditional protocols, starting with Trump's oath-taking and followed by an inaugural address and a series of ceremonial activities throughout the day.