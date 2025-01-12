What's the story

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of United States President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Jaishankar will attend the event in Washington, DC, on the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

He will also hold meetings with representatives of the incoming Trump administration and other dignitaries visiting for the occasion.