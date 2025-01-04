What's the story

United States President-elect Donald Trump will be sentenced on January 10, 2025, for his crimes in a New York "hush money" case, a judge has ordered.

The sentencing will come just 10 days before his inauguration on January 20.

New York Justice Juan Merchan, however, indicated that he would not sentence Trump to jail, probation, or a fine but would instead grant him a "unconditional discharge" and that the president-elect might appear in person or virtually at the hearing.