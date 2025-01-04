Trump to be sentenced for 'hush money' case before inauguration
What's the story
United States President-elect Donald Trump will be sentenced on January 10, 2025, for his crimes in a New York "hush money" case, a judge has ordered.
The sentencing will come just 10 days before his inauguration on January 20.
New York Justice Juan Merchan, however, indicated that he would not sentence Trump to jail, probation, or a fine but would instead grant him a "unconditional discharge" and that the president-elect might appear in person or virtually at the hearing.
Conviction background
Trump's conviction and sentencing details unveiled
Trump was convicted in May 2024 on 34 felony counts of falsifying company documents in connection with a $130,000 payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The charges stemmed from attempts to conceal reimbursements to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign paid off Daniels to be silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.
Trump has denied all wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.
Trial details
Cohen's testimony and Trump's contempt charges
Cohen testified about being reimbursed secretly for the payment to Daniels through falsified business records.
The jury convicted Trump of authorizing the scheme while president in 2017.
During the trial, Trump was slapped with contempt charges for breaching a gag order over public statements about jurors and witnesses.
After being pronounced guilty on all counts, Trump maintained his innocence and continued his presidential campaign efforts outside the courtroom.
Case response
Trump's communications director responds to conviction
Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, termed the case a "witch hunt" and called Merchan "deeply conflicted."
Cheung said, "This lawless case should have never been brought and the Constitution demands that it be immediately dismissed."
The trial included testimonies from witnesses such as former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker and Stormy Daniels herself.
They detailed schemes to suppress damaging stories about Trump during his 2016 campaign through nondisclosure agreements.
Legal criticism
Trump first convicted felon to serve in White House
Trump had initially contended that the case against him violated a Supreme Court judgment on presidential immunity.
In July, the country's highest court declared that presidents have substantial immunity from criminal prosecution for "official actions" taken while in office.
However, this month, Justice Merchan determined that Trump's hush money conviction was valid.
With this, Trump is about to become the first convicted felon to serve in the White House.