SoftBank's CEO is set to announce a whopping $100 billion investment in the US, aiming to create 100,000 jobs focused on artificial intelligence.

This move mirrors a similar pledge made in 2016, where SoftBank committed to a $50 billion investment and 50,000 jobs.

The funds for this ambitious venture are expected to come from various sources within SoftBank's control, including the Vision Fund, capital projects, and chipmaker Arm Holdings.

Masayoshi Son to make an announcement during a meeting with Donald Trump

SoftBank CEO to announce $100B US investment, 100,000 AI-focused jobs

By Akash Pandey 06:23 pm Dec 16, 202406:23 pm

What's the story SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is all set to announce a mammoth $100 billion investment in the United States. The announcement will be made during a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. The investment strategy, over the next four years, will generate 100,000 jobs focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and related infrastructure.

Funding sources

Funding could come from various SoftBank-controlled sources

The money for this massive bet is likely to be drawn from different sources controlled by SoftBank. These may range from the Vision Fund, capital projects, or chipmaker Arm Holdings where SoftBank has a majority stake. Notably, some of the funding may not be newly raised but may include previously announced investments like SoftBank's recent $1.5 billion investment in OpenAI.

Historical context

Son's investment mirrors previous commitment to US

This upcoming announcement by Son echoes a similar pledge made back in 2016. Back then, after Trump's election victory as President for the first time, SoftBank had pledged to invest $50 billion in the US with an aim to create 50,000 jobs. The current investment plan is twice as big and aims to generate double the number of jobs compared to the previous commitment.