The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating 1.4 million Honda cars for potential engine failure.

The issue lies in the connecting rod bearings in 3.5-liter V6 engines, which could fail and cause the engine to stop working.

Despite a previous recall of 250,000 vehicles for the same problem, the NHTSA has received 173 new complaints, prompting a fresh probe.

Honda has pledged to cooperate with the investigation.

The probe covers 2016-2020 models

1.4M Honda cars being probed in US for engine failure

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:14 pm Nov 12, 202401:14 pm

What's the story The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US has launched an investigation into complaints of possible engine failure, in some 1.4 million Honda and Acura (Honda's performance division) vehicles. The probe covers 2016-2020 models, including Honda Pilot and Acura MDX, and 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey and Acura TLX. The investigation also covers 2017-2019 Honda Ridgeline units.

Engine issue

NHTSA identifies potential cause of engine failure

The NHTSA has pinpointed a possible reason behind the engine failures in these cars. According to the agency's documents, connecting rod bearings in cars with 3.5-liter V6 engines could fail, resulting in total engine failure. These connecting rods are critical for the operation of a vehicle, as they connect the pistons to the crankshaft and transform vertical motion into wheel movement.

Recall history

Previous recall and ongoing complaints

In November 2023, Honda recalled some 250,000 vehicles to fix the same issue. However, the NHTSA has now received 173 complaints from owners who reported connecting rod bearing failures in cars not included in that recall. One such complaint even involved a crash without injuries. This has prompted the agency to open a recall query to assess the severity of the problem in vehicles not covered by the previous recall.

Company stance

Honda's response and commitment to cooperation

Honda has acknowledged the ongoing probe by the NHTSA and said it "has already been in communication with the agency on this topic and will continue to cooperate with the NHTSA through the query process." The statement highlights Honda's commitment to addressing potential safety concerns related to its vehicles. The firm had previously flagged a manufacturing defect in the engine crankshaft, causing premature wear and seizure of connecting rod bearing, resulting in engine failure.