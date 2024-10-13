Summarize Simplifying... In short SpaceX has successfully retrieved its Super Heavy booster after its 5th test flight using a unique "chopstick" mechanism, marking a first in space travel.

The Starship, now in orbit, is equipped with a new heat shield and is set to splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

The Starship, now in orbit, is equipped with a new heat shield and is set to splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

This innovative approach aims to revolutionize space access by increasing reusability and reducing costs.

The launch was conducted from Boca Chica, Texas

SpaceX catches Starship's Super Heavy booster after 5th flight test

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:29 pm Oct 13, 202406:29 pm

What's the story SpaceX has successfully conducted its fifth test flight of the Starship rocket, a major milestone in space exploration technology. The launch was conducted from the company's facility in Boca Chica, Texas, near the Mexican border. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had initially said it did not expect to issue a modified launch license for this test until late November. However, it surprisingly approved the launch on Saturday.

Successful retrieval

'Mechazilla' successfully retrieves Super Heavy booster

The highlight of this test flight was the successful retrieval of the returning Super Heavy booster, using mechanical "chopsticks" on the launch tower, a first for SpaceX. These "chopsticks," dubbed "Mechazilla" by SpaceX, were able to catch the Super Heavy booster as it returned to Earth. This innovative approach aims to increase reusability and reduce costs associated with space travel.

Journey details

Starship's journey and SpaceX's ambitious goals

Now safely in orbit, the Starship will make a soft splashdown in the Indian Ocean later today. The Super Heavy booster and its 33 Raptor engines can lift over 200 tons into orbit. "By continuing to push our hardware in a flight environment, and doing so as safely and frequently as possible, we'll rapidly bring Starship online and revolutionize humanity's ability to access space," SpaceX said on X.

Technological advancements

New heat shield and future plans

For this mission, the Starship was fitted with a new heat shield made of 18,000 ceramic tiles that can withstand temperatures of up to 1,400 degrees Celsius. Over the past few months, SpaceX engineers have performed several tests on the launch tower and updated the ship's software for reentry. These developments are part of SpaceX's continuous efforts to refine its space exploration tech.