Royal Enfield led the sales in India

Big bike market sees sales surge in February 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:06 am Mar 25, 2024

What's the story In February this year, the big bike market saw a significant upswing in sales, with a total of 3,497 units sold. This is more than double the sales figures from the same period last year. Renowned motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, maintained its market dominance for bikes over 500cc, largely due to its affordable range powered by its 650cc, parallel-twin engine. Notably, Royal Enfield's 650 motorcycles command an impressive 90% of the big bike market share.

Royal Enfield's 650 Twins lead the sales race

Royal Enfield's 650 Twins, which include the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, topped sales chart in February 2024. They sold a total of 2,070 units, making up a significant 59.19% of all big bike sales. This signifies a year-on-year growth rate of 76.92%, marking an increase of 900 units from last year's figures. The Super Meteor 650 trailed closely in second place with sales reaching up to 1,073 units or approximately one-third (30.68%) of total big bike sales.

Kawasaki and Triumph models receive positive market response

Kawasaki's Z900 and ZX-6R models, along with the Triumph Street Triple RS, also enjoyed positive sales in February. The Z900 sold 82 units, marking a YoY growth of 43.86% with an additional volume of 25 units. The ZX-6R model followed closely behind with sales of 79 units. Meanwhile, the Triumph Street Triple RS secured the fifth position on the sales chart by selling a total of 29 units during the same period.

Suzuki and Honda show mixed performance

Suzuki's Hayabusa model sold 28 units in February 2024 but saw a YoY decline of 17.65%. On the other hand, Kawasaki's ZX-10R, India's most affordable liter-class bike with over 200hp, sold a total of 25 units and recorded a YoY growth of 56.25%, gaining nine units in volume. Meanwhile, Honda's recently launched XL750 Transalp made it to the top ten by selling 18 units last month.

Kawasaki Versys and Ninja secure positions in top 10

Kawasaki's Versys 650 and Ninja 650 secured the ninth and tenth positions in the big bike sales chart for February 2024. The Versys sold 18 units, marking a YoY growth of 200% with an additional volume of six units. However, the Ninja model saw a slight dip in sales, selling only 12 units last month, which represents a YoY decrease of 7.69%, losing one unit in volume compared to the previous year.

Harley-Davidson Nightster records eightfold YoY increase

Despite several models selling under 10 units last month, the Harley-Davidson Nightster stood out with nine units sold, marking an eightfold YoY increase. However, not all models enjoyed such success. Some did not find any buyers last month, indicating a challenging period for these particular bikes. Despite these hurdles, the overall big bike market witnessed impressive growth during this period.