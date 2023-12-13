How Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 differs from Super Meteor 650

1/4

Auto 2 min read

How Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 differs from Super Meteor 650

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:59 pm Dec 13, 202312:59 pm

Shotgun 650 weighs 240kg

Royal Enfield has unveiled the production version of its Shotgun 650 motorcycle. This follows the limited-run factory custom variant displayed at last month's Motoverse festival. The production bike comes in four paint schemes: Green Drill, Sheet Metal Gray, Plasma Blue, and Stencil White. Sharing its main frame and engine with the Super Meteor 650, the Shotgun 650 has a few distinctions in ergonomics, wheel sizes, and suspension setup.

2/4

Ergonomics and wheel size differences with Super Meteor

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650's ergonomics set it apart from the Super Meteor 650, featuring more upright seating, a flatter handlebar, and mid-set footpegs. Wheel sizes have been modified, with the Shotgun boasting an 18-inch/17-inch combo instead of the Super Meteor's 19-inch/16-inch configuration. These wheel size changes prompted suspension adjustments, but both motorcycles retain the same inverted front forks/twin rear shock absorber combo.

3/4

What about dimensions and performance?

Shotgun 650 has a taller 795mm seat, a shorter wheelbase, a reduced length, and is lighter by 1kg at 240kg compared to the Super Meteor. However, its 13.8-liter fuel tank holds nearly 2.0-liter less fuel, making it effectively heavier. Both bikes share a 648cc, parallel-twin engine producing 47hp and 52.3Nm. The Shotgun comes equipped with an LED headlamp, a Tripper navigation pod, and dual-channel ABS. It is available as a single-seater or with a pillion seat.

4/4

How much do they cost?

Pricing details of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 in India, will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 3-3.5 lakh. Meanwhile, the Super Meteor 650 falls in the price bracket of Rs. 3.61-3.91 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).