Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 to arrive soon: What to expect

Auto

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 to arrive soon: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 09, 2023 | 10:27 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will roll on designer alloy wheels (Representative image. Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is set to expand its successful 650cc lineup with the rumored launch of the Shotgun 650, a bobber-style motorcycle. Building on the popularity of the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Super Meteor 650, the upcoming bike is expected to share the same 648cc parallel-twin engine. The launch is anticipated to take place in early 2024. Here's what we can expect from the all-new retro-inspired bobber.

Shotgun 650 to offer sporty riding posture

The Shotgun 650, initially showcased as the SG 650 concept, will likely feature a long wheelbase, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, retro body panels, and vintage charm. A near-production-ready mule has been spotted doing test runs with a pillion seat, unlike the concept. Its riding posture was less relaxed than the Super Meteor 650, offering a sporty edge. The bobber should pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and ride on alloy wheels.

To be backed by 648cc, parallel-twin engine

The Shotgun 650 is likely to have the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine from the Super Meteor 650. The mill churns out a maximum power of 47hp and a peak torque of 52Nm. Royal Enfield might, however, tune this engine differently to establish a unique character. The engine bay and dual exhaust will likely be kept in black for a sporty look, as opposed to the chrome finish on the full-size cruiser offering.

Share this timeline