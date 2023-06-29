Auto

4 of 5 top-selling 200-500cc motorcycles are from Royal Enfield

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 29, 2023 | 03:51 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield bikes are known for their retro-inspired designs

Royal Enfield has ended the month of May on a high note with its year-on-year sales increasing by 32.3% to 70,795 units. While the brand's models took the first four spots in the sales charts, the Classic 350 topped the list by attracting 26,350 new customers last month. Bajaj's Pulsar 220 and 250 range took the fifth spot.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price starts at Rs. 1.93 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 led the way for the homegrown bikemaker last month. The retro-inspired motorcycle sports a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp, 'Tiger Eye' pilot lamps, a rider-only saddle, and 18-inch wire-spoked wheels. Rider's safety is ensured by disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It draws power from a 349cc, single-cylinder, J-series engine (20hp/28Nm).

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price begins at Rs. 1.5 lakh

Second on the list is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 with a sales figure of 18,869 units. It features a sculpted fuel tank, a circular headlamp with blacked-out housing, a wide handlebar, and 17-inch alloy wheels. To ensure safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It runs on a 349cc, single-cylinder, J-series engine (20.2hp/27Nm).

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Range starts at Rs. 1.6 lakh

In the third position is the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 with 8,314 units sold. It flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with hand-painted pinstripes, metallic 'RE' logos, a single-piece seat, and wire-spoke wheels. The bike has a disc brake on the front wheel, single-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is fueled by a 346cc, single-cylinder, UCE engine (19hp/28Nm).

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price starts at Rs. 2.31 lakh

The fourth position is occupied by the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 with a sales figure of 7,024 units. The cruiser gets a muscular fuel tank, a large windscreen, split-type seats, and designer alloy wheels. For rider safety, it is equipped with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is powered by a 349cc, J-series, single-cylinder engine (20.2hp/27Nm).

Bajaj Pulsar: Range begins at Rs. 1.31 lakh

Bajaj Auto's Pulsar range has claimed the fifth position with a combined sales figure of 6,143 units. It consists of three models: Pulsar 220F and the Pulsar 250 Twins (all above 200cc engine capacity). Although the former is nearly a 16-year-old design, it was reintroduced in February due to an ever-rising demand. In comparison, the 250 Twins are ground-up new designs with modern elements.

