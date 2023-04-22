Is 2023 KTM 200 Duke better than Bajaj Pulsar NS200
KTM has introduced the MY-2023 200 Duke in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model now gets an OBD-2-compliant 199.5cc engine, thus increasing its green credentials by a margin. At that price point, the upgraded motorcycle rivals the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200. So, how do India's best-selling 200cc streetfighter offerings stack up against each other? Let's find out.
Why does this story matter?
- KTM 200 Duke was responsible for creating the 200cc streetfighter motorcycle segment in India in 2012. However, it was the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 that brought glamor to the category.
- Both motorcycles were an instant hit with college students and young professionals for providing a high performance-to-price ratio.
- The battle for the top spot has now been re-ignited by their respective MY-2023 iterations.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 looks more visually appealing
KTM 200 Duke sits on an orange-colored trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, angular mirrors, a halogen headlamp unit with LED DRLs, and a slim LED taillamp. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 gets a perimeter frame and features a sculpted fuel tank, angular halogen headlamp, clip-on handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, and sleek LED taillamp.
Both bikes are on par in terms of overall dimensions
KTM 200 Duke has a saddle height of 822mm, ground clearance of 155mm, wheelbase of 1,367mm, and kerb weight of 159kg. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has a seat height of 807mm, ground clearance of 168mm, wheelbase of 1,363mm, and tips the scales at 158kg.
Both motorcycles are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS
In terms of the safety of the rider, both the KTM 200 Duke and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on both streetfighter offerings are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.
KTM 200 Duke packs a more powerful engine
KTM 200 Duke is powered by an OBD-2-compliant 199.5cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 25.4hp and a peak torque of 19.5Nm. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is backed by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, 'DTS-i,' single-cylinder mill that generates 24.13hp of maximum power and 18.5Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.
Which one should you buy?
In India, the 2023 KTM 200 Duke can be yours at a price tag of Rs. 1.92 lakh, while the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will set you back by Rs. 1.47 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Pulsar NS200 makes more sense on our shores, as it offers similar hardware to the 200 Duke, but at a cheaper price.