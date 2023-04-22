Auto

Is 2023 KTM 200 Duke better than Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 22, 2023, 01:38 pm 3 min read

KTM has introduced the MY-2023 200 Duke in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model now gets an OBD-2-compliant 199.5cc engine, thus increasing its green credentials by a margin. At that price point, the upgraded motorcycle rivals the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200. So, how do India's best-selling 200cc streetfighter offerings stack up against each other? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

KTM 200 Duke was responsible for creating the 200cc streetfighter motorcycle segment in India in 2012. However, it was the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 that brought glamor to the category.

Both motorcycles were an instant hit with college students and young professionals for providing a high performance-to-price ratio.

The battle for the top spot has now been re-ignited by their respective MY-2023 iterations.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 looks more visually appealing

KTM 200 Duke sits on an orange-colored trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, angular mirrors, a halogen headlamp unit with LED DRLs, and a slim LED taillamp. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 gets a perimeter frame and features a sculpted fuel tank, angular halogen headlamp, clip-on handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, and sleek LED taillamp.

Both bikes are on par in terms of overall dimensions

KTM 200 Duke has a saddle height of 822mm, ground clearance of 155mm, wheelbase of 1,367mm, and kerb weight of 159kg. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has a seat height of 807mm, ground clearance of 168mm, wheelbase of 1,363mm, and tips the scales at 158kg.

Both motorcycles are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of the safety of the rider, both the KTM 200 Duke and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on both streetfighter offerings are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

KTM 200 Duke packs a more powerful engine

KTM 200 Duke is powered by an OBD-2-compliant 199.5cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 25.4hp and a peak torque of 19.5Nm. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is backed by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, 'DTS-i,' single-cylinder mill that generates 24.13hp of maximum power and 18.5Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 KTM 200 Duke can be yours at a price tag of Rs. 1.92 lakh, while the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will set you back by Rs. 1.47 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Pulsar NS200 makes more sense on our shores, as it offers similar hardware to the 200 Duke, but at a cheaper price.