Meet X 500, Harley-Davidson's take on the neo-retro streetfighter

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 22, 2023, 11:05 am 2 min read

Harley-Davidson X 500 features all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Harley-Davidson has introduced the all-new X 500 for the global markets. It happens to be the second middleweight motorcycle from the collaboration between the US-based bikemaker and QJMotor. Based on the Benelli Leoncino 500, the neo-retro streetfighter retains a few design cues from its younger sibling, the X 350. It draws power from a QJ Motor-sourced 500cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 47.5hp.

Why does this story matter?

Harley-Davidson is primarily known for its full-size cruisers with big-capacity V-twin engines. Its offerings are essentially made for long-distance touring.

However, with the rise in popularity of ADVs and streetfighters, the company started to see a downfall in the sales of its motorcycles.

To make a comeback, the bikemaker has joined hands with QJMotor (China) and Hero MotoCorp (India) for new-age small-capacity bikes.

The bike sports alloy wheels and all-LED lighting setup

Based on the Benelli Leoncino 500, the all-new Harley-Davidson X 500 follows a neo-retro design philosophy. The motorcycle features a muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, oval-shaped mirrors, a wide handlebar, a single-piece stepped-up seat, a side-mounted double-barrel exhaust, and a tapering tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a single-pod semi-digital instrument cluster and rides on designer alloy wheels.

The streetfighter is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the Harley-Davidson X 500 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are carried out by 50mm inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

It is backed by a 500cc, parallel-twin engine

On the performance front, the Harley-Davidson X 500 is fueled by a QJ Motor-sourced 500cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47.5hp and 46Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Should the Harley-Davidson X 500 come to India?

Harley-Davidson has launched the middleweight streetfighter offering in China with a price tag of CNY 44,388 (approximately Rs. 5.28 lakh). The bikemaker has not shared the plans for its launch in other markets as of now. While X 500 could be suitable for Indian road conditions, the automaker already has plans to introduce a sub-500cc offering on our shores, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp.