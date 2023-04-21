Auto

Porsche introduces 2024 Cayenne in India at Rs. 1.36 crore

German supercar marque Porsche has launched the 2024 iteration of the Cayenne in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.36 crore (ex-showroom). To recall, bookings for the super SUV opened on our shores moments after its global launch. Deliveries of the four-wheeler are expected to begin in July this year. It will be offered in two variants: standard and Coupe.

First introduced in 2002, the Porsche Cayenne revolutionized the performance-oriented SUV category across the globe. It was a game-changer in the luxury SUV category and received a positive response from critics and customers alike.

The car is considered a benchmark in the segment.

However, with the arrival of competitors like the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga, the company has refreshed the model now.

The SUV sports matrix LED headlights and connected LED taillamps

On the outside, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model. It features a sculpted bonnet, the brand's HD Matrix LED headlights, a large grille, a wide air dam, a sloping roofline, door-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, silvered roof rails, and forged alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV gets connected LED taillamps, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips.

It is backed by multiple powertrain options

On the performance front, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne draws power from a 3,0-liter, turbocharged V6 engine that makes 348hp or a 463hp hybrid setup that links the turbo-V6 mill with an electric motor and a 25.9kWh battery pack. It also gets a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 motor that puts out 468hp in the S trim level and 650hp in the Coupe Turbo GT variant.

The car features an expansive triple-screen setup and ADAS functions

On the inside, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne has a luxurious five-seater cabin that features a redesigned dashboard, premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs an expansive triple-screen setup with a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment panel, and a 10.9-inch display for the front passenger. Passengers' safety is ensured by ADAS functions.

2024 Porsche Cayenne: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne can be yours with a starting price of Rs. 1.36 crore for the standard variants and Rs. 1.42 crore for the Coupe models (all prices, ex-showroom). The deliveries of the super SUV are expected to begin in July.