Top features of 2024 Hyundai ELANTRA sedan

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 03, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

2024 Hyundai ELANTRA flaunts the brand's new-age "parametric dynamics" design philosophy (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean carmaker Hyundai has unveiled the 2024 version of its premium mid-size sedan, the ELANTRA for the global markets. The car is called the 'Avante' in its home market. The updated model carries forward the angular design seen in the current-generation version and gets a redesigned front fascia. Here's a quick look at the top features of the facelifted sedan.

Why does this story matter?

Since its arrival in 1990, the ELANTRA has been one of the best-selling models for Hyundai in the US and European markets.

The capable sedan has spawned seven generations to date.

The MY-2024 model is essentially a mid-cycle facelift for the current-generation model, which arrived in 2021 and flaunts the brand's new-age "parametric dynamics" design philosophy and the 'Smart Sense' safety suite.

The sedan has a sloping roofline and connected LED taillamps

The 2024 Hyundai ELANTRA retains a few design elements of the current model and flaunts a long and sculpted bonnet, a dark chrome 'Parametric' grille, sweptback LED headlights with split-style DRLs, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

Hyundai's 'Smart Sense' safety suite

The 2024 Hyundai ELANTRA comes equipped with the brand's 'Smart Sense' safety suite that comprises various Level 2 ADAS functions. The sedan features Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC). The system uses a forward-facing camera and radar array, with multiple ultrasonic sensors.

The car features an electric sunroof and multiple airbags

On the inside, the 2024 Hyundai ELANTRA has a spacious and tech-forward five-seater cabin. The sedan features a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, an air purifier, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a digital cockpit with dual 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It will be backed by capable powertrain options

The technical details of the 2024 ELANTRA are yet to be revealed by Hyundai. However, we expect the premium mid-size sedan to draw power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four, petrol-hybrid setup and a 1.6-liter, turbocharged, inline-four engine from the current-generation model.