Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe facelift debut with electrified powertrains

Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe facelift debut with electrified powertrains

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 03, 2023, 03:32 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe flaunt an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the facelifted version of the GLE and GLE Coupe SUV for the global markets. Both SUVs are expected to arrive soon in India. The updated SUVs now feature electrified petrol and diesel powertrains with a 48V Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) and 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system along with a marginally redesigned front fascia.

Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz GLE (formerly known as the M-Class) is a mid-size luxury SUV that made its debut in 1997. The car become famous after a modified pre-production version appeared in the movie The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

The carmaker had rebadged the vehicle as GLE in 2015 to harmonize its SUV nameplates.

The updated model features electrified powertrains to benefit from the ongoing trend.

The SUVs sport a chrome-studded grille and designer alloy wheels

The Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe have a typical SUV silhouette and feature a lengthy and muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a large chrome-studded grille, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. The SUVs are flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps are available at the rear end.

They are backed by multiple hybrid powertrains

The Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe are offered with a 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbocharged diesel engine with a 48V ISG (367hp/750Nm); a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, mild-hybrid turbo-petrol unit (381hp/500Nm); 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, petrol-electric setup (380hp/600Nm); and a 2.0-liter, inline-four, diesel-electric powertrain (334hp/750Nm).

The cars feature a panoramic sunroof and multi-color ambient lighting

On the Inside, the Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe get a luxurious five-seater cabin with wooden trims on the dashboard, leather upholstery, ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters. They pack an updated infotainment panel with MBUX. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much do they cost?

Mercedes-Benz is yet to disclose the pricing and availability details of the GLE and GLE Coupe. Both SUVs are expected to arrive on Indian shores in the coming months. We expect them to carry a premium over their current generation models.