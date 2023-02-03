Auto

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa v/s Ducati SuperSport 950: Which is better?

Feb 03, 2023

Japanese marque Suzuki has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the Hayabusa with three dual-tone color options. The iconic motorcycle is challenged by the Ducati SuperSport 950 for the champion's crown in the liter-class sports tourer category. Ducati's contender is powerful but does it have enough grunt to take down the reigning supersport champion? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its introduction in 1999, Hayabusa become one of the most popular offerings for Suzuki across the globe. The motorcycle developed a cult-like following in the sports touring community due to its reliable engine and dynamic ride and handling characteristics.

However, the iconic bikemaker is now facing tough competition from the Italian marque Ducati in the liter-class segment.

The Ducati SuperSport 950 is visually appealing

The Suzuki Hayabusa flaunts a massive fuel tank, vertically-stacked LED headlight, a raised windscreen, dual exhausts, split-type seats, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Visually, the Ducati SuperSport 950 is more appealing thanks to its dual LED headlamp units, a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a rider-only saddle, an upswept twin-barrel exhaust, and a TFT instrument cluster. Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa packs a more powerful engine

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa draws power from a 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four engine that generates a maximum power of 188hp and a peak torque of 150Nm. Ducati SuperSport 950 is powered by a 937cc, liquid-cooled, Testastretta, L-twin engine that develops 110hp of power and 93Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox on both bikes. The former gets a quick shifter.

Both motorcycles are equipped with riding modes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa and Ducati SuperSport 950 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes. The suspension duties on the supersport motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and an adjustable link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Ducati SuperSport ranges between Rs. 15.75 lakh and Rs. 18.39 lakh, while the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is expected to carry a premium over the current model, which costs Rs. 16.41 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Hayabusa for its powerful engine, big bike appeal, and widespread service network on our shores, along with the brand value.